Rally against gun violence at State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A rally was held at the State Capitol this weekend calling for an end to gun violence.

Participants wore orange as a part of the campaign which was inspired by Chicago teenagers to call attention to violence in their own communities.

The rally was aimed at recognizing those who have felt the effects of gun violence with a goal of preventing it in the future.

The Mayor of York Kim Bracey said, “mayors from across the country are very involved in this initiative. And we just want to continue to get the message out, to encourage people to take a stand against gun violence.”

Organizers sat there were 250 similar events across the country this weekend.