Picnic celebrates cancer survivors

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Sunday afternoon picnic celebrated cancer survivors.

The second annual Sechler Cancer Center Survivors Picnic was held at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center in conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day.

“It’s really neat to meet some of the cancer survivors at this picnic and hear some of their stories, and they’re so appreciative that we were able to be a part of this and help,” Margo Sechler said. “It’s truly touching to see that we were able to have a positive impact on their lives.”

The Sechler Cancer Center opened its doors last year.