Picnic celebrates cancer survivors

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Sunday afternoon picnic celebrated cancer survivors.

The second annual Sechler Cancer Center Survivors Picnic was held at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center in conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day.

“It’s really neat to meet some of the cancer survivors at this picnic and hear some of their stories, and they’re so appreciative that we were able to be a part of this and help,” Margo Sechler said. “It’s truly touching to see that we were able to have a positive impact on their lives.”

The Sechler Cancer Center opened its doors last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s