Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

By and Published:
In this image made from security video released by Manila Police and Resorts World Manila on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a gunman walks away after setting fire to a gambling table in the Resorts World Manila entertainment and gambling complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Friday, June 2, 2017. Dozens were killed during the attack, mostly from smoke inhalation. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Police in the Philippines say the suspect behind the casino attack that left dozens dead was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Sunday the family confirmed the man’s identity as Jesse Carlos, a former employee of the Finance Department.

Albayalde says the man’s family said he was US$80,000 in debt “due to being hooked in casino gambling.” Albayalde says the family’s account corroborated the belief that “this is not an act of terrorism.”

Authorities have earlier dismissed the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s