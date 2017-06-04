Military, veterans and families invited to free financial education conference

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – Veterans, members of any branch of the military, and their spouses and partners are invited to attend the “Making $ense of Finance” conference at Fort Indiantown Gap, on Friday, June 9, 2017.

The conference will go from 9:00am to 1:00pm, and will focus on military financial and investing challenges. People who attend will be able to choose from workshops on various topics, including investment basics, budgeting, avoiding financial scams, credit scores, and retirement.

The goal is to help people who serve, people who have served, and their families build strong financial futures.

The “Making $ense of Finance” conference is free to members of the military, veterans, and their spouses, but registration is required. Free refreshments and parking will be provided. Liberty USO will be awarding raffle prizes to participants. Space is limited. Registration and conference information are available at https://www.secure.dobs.pa.gov/?a=msof.msof&utm_content=bufferc4f81. For more information about the conference, call 717-783-4721 or email informed@pa.gov. Members of the public with questions or complaints about financial products and services can call 1-800-PA-BANKS (or 1-800-600-0007). To learn more about financial and investing matters, visit PA Investor Education on Facebook and @PAFinancialReg on Twitter.