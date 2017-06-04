Increased security expected at ‘One Love Manchester’ concert

In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, in Manchester, England. Grande surprised young fans injured in the Manchester Arena attack, hugging the thrilled little girls in their hospital beds as they recovered from injuries sustained in the May 22 suicide bombing. (Manchester Evening News via AP)

MANCHESTER (AP/WHTM) Manchester Police say security will be increased for the highly-anticipated Ariana Grande benefit concert Sunday.

The One Love Manchester event will take place as planned but with extra protection.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said Sunday there will be additional security checks and everyone will be searched at the Manchester event. Armed police will also attend.

Grande was performing when a bomber attacked her Manchester Arena concert on May 22, killing 22 people.

The increased security comes a day after a series of terror attacks in London that killed seven people and hurt close to 50 people.

Grande sent out a tweet last night about sending her condolences to the victims of the most recent London terror attacks.

She will be joined at Sunday’s benefit by Katy Perry, Cold Play, Justin Beiber and others.

Grande has been meeting with some attack victims being treated in Manchester hospitals in recent days.

