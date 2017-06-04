Increased security expected at ‘One Love Manchester’ concert

MANCHESTER (AP/WHTM) Manchester Police say security will be increased for the highly-anticipated Ariana Grande benefit concert Sunday.

The One Love Manchester event will take place as planned but with extra protection.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said Sunday there will be additional security checks and everyone will be searched at the Manchester event. Armed police will also attend.

Grande was performing when a bomber attacked her Manchester Arena concert on May 22, killing 22 people.

The increased security comes a day after a series of terror attacks in London that killed seven people and hurt close to 50 people.

Grande sent out a tweet last night about sending her condolences to the victims of the most recent London terror attacks.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

She will be joined at Sunday’s benefit by Katy Perry, Cold Play, Justin Beiber and others.

Grande has been meeting with some attack victims being treated in Manchester hospitals in recent days.