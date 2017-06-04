“Fill a Glass with Hope” offers free Farm Show milkshakes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Farm Show in June event will feature free PA Dairymen’s Association legen-DAIRY milkshakes, with donations encouraged to Fill A Glass With Hope.

The celebration will recognize Agriculture, the Commonwealth’s number one industry, and the importance of the dairy industry and dairy farmers in the Commonwealth, as well as highlight statewide efforts to sack hunger.

Pennsylvanians are invited to join state leaders at the “Farm Show in June” celebration and are encouraged to support the award-winning Fill A Glass With Hope philanthropic effort that brings fresh milk to Pennsylvanians in need.

Olivia Farabaugh, a former contestant on “The Voice” will also be in attendance to perform new songs produced to support the fresh milk campaign, through her “Memories to Melodies” music project.

The event is Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Soldiers Grove at the State Capitol.