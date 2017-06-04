Coroner: Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike crash at Trail-Way Speedway

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) A 13 year old boy driving a dirt bike died after crashing during a practice run at the Trail-Way Speedway, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The boy was taken to Hanover Hospital after the multi-bike crash at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday. He later died at the hospital.

The name of the victim will be released after his family is notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to help detemine the cause of death.

State Police is investigating.