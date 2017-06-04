Community in mourning after 13-year-old boy dies in dirt bike crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Tragedy struck a Midstate speedway Saturday evening when a teenage boy lost his life after a dirt bike accident.

13-year-old Mason Scott Farro died after a multi-dirt bike crash at Trail-Way Speedway. This is leaving the community in mourning and investigators looking for answers.

A flight club met outside the speedway Sunday afternoon and were shocked to hear what happened around 6 p.m. Saturday during the 6th Annual Armin Hosteter Classic Dirt Bike Race.

“I just feel so sorry for the family. I’m sure he was doing what he loved to do. To have that happen anywhere is tragic,” said Steve Harner, who was at the flight club and lives in the area.

Farro, of Middletown, Delaware, was taking part in a practice run when the crash happened. Emergency crews took him to Hanover Hospital where he died.

“Being a father and grandfather of children that age, I just can only image his parents and they’re feeling,” Harner said.

“I’ll just be praying for the parents of that young person and hoping they can get through this difficult time,” said Roger Brackney, who lives in Hanover.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brent Miller says he had on all of his safety gear, including a helmet and goggles.

Trail-Way Speedway sent ABC27 News this statement:

“Trail-Way Speedway is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of AMA Short Track competitor, Mason Scott Farro, 13, and extends heartfelt condolences to his family. Farro, a Delaware native, was involved in a multi-bike accident during hot laps, Saturday evening at Trail-Way Speedway. Emergency medical personnel were on the scene and responded within seconds. Farro was transported by ambulance to Hanover Hospital in Hanover, Pennsylvania where he succumbed to his injuries. Trail-Way Speedway asks that the public please respect the family, track management and employees by refraining from questions and comments on social media. Additional information will be made available when appropriate at trail-wayspeedway.com.”

An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be performed Monday.