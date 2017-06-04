Cancer survivors honored on National Cancer Survivors Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday was National Cancer Survivors Day, honoring those who have battled cancer. Central Pennsylvania survivors were honored at the Civic Club in Harrisburg.

Central Pennsylvania Coalition United to Fight Cancer, or CATALYST, honored those who have battled cancer through a Celebration of Life Ceremony.

The ceremony included poetry, survivor testimonials, and a lighting of memorial candles.

ABC27 News anchor Valerie Pritchett served as emcee for the event.

CATALYST has a support group open to the public, on the second Monday of each month at the Giant on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg. For more information, go to www.catalystpa.org.

