Alleged intruder shot by homeowner in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man police say was breaking into a home in Lancaster early Sunday morning is in the hospital and facing charges, after he was shot by the homeowner.

Police say William Stewart, 46, had broken into a home on the 600 block of Marietta Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The homeowner was asleep upstairs when he heard his front door being kicked in and his wife screaming for help. The man then grabbed his handgun and ran downstairs.

According to police, Stewart approached the homeowner with a piece of wood, which is when the homeowner shot Stewart in the chest.

Stewart was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be charged with burglary, simple assault, and criminal mischief.

The shooting remains under investigation.

