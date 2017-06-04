UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of PA 283 reopen after crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The eastbound lanes of PA 283 in East Hempfield Township were shut down for about two hours Sunday afternoon after an accident.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The eastbound lanes between the Salunga exit and the PA 722-Landisville exit were shut down, reopening before 3 p.m.

Original reports indicated the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

