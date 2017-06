DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Swatara Township Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near PA 283 and Eisenhower Boulevard.

A vehicle crashed into a light pole in the Wendy’s parking lot, causing the traffic signal to go dark.

Signals will flash red in all directions, and portable stop signs will be in place until the signal is back in operation.

Police say they’re not sure when the signal will be fully operational again.