Suspect in custody in stabbing of Philadelphia councilman

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A man sought in the stabbing of a Philadelphia city councilman during an attempted robbery near his residence has turned himself in.

The 24-year-old suspect arrived Saturday at the police station accompanied by an attorney who said he asserts his innocence.

Police earlier called him “armed and dangerous” and said he was being sought in the stabbing of Republican Councilman David Oh.

Oh said he was coming home from work Wednesday night when a man he didn’t recognize approached, demanded his car keys and stabbed him in the left side. He was hospitalized overnight.

Oh, who is married and has four children, was elected to the council in 2011. He’s the first Asian-American elected to office in Philadelphia and the council’s only U.S. military veteran.

