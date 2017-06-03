Man wanted out of Puerto Rico arrested in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted out of Puerto Rico for sexually assaulting a child was arrested in Lancaster County Friday night.

Police pulled over Christian Garcia-Ramos, 20, for a traffic violation in Brecknock Township. He was found to have marijuana on his lap and in his mouth, and was taken into custody.

Police later discovered that police in Puerto Rico had a warrant out for Garcia-Ramos’ arrest. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year old.

He also has an additional warrant from Reading for a drug violation.

Garcia-Ramos is charged with Fugitive from Justice, Hindering Prosecution, Driving Without a License, and other traffic offenses.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison and is awaiting extradition to Puerto Rico.