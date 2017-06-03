Local coach sponsors event to “Lend a Hand” to former Lower Dauphin athlete with Leukemia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Lend a Hand Field Hockey Fundraiser is an annual event organized by Coach Linda Kreiser.

The event was organized to raise funds for a person or family who has or is facing an unfortunate life changing event. The organization says that they have raised over $43,000 to date.

This year they are working to raise funds for a 2007 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School and former member of the Lower Dauphin 2006 PIAA State Championship team. Ashley Tatangelo was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2016.