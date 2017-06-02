Vigil held on City Island in memory of drowning victim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Marcii Anderson was just 8 years old.

He and some young relatives rode their bikes to City Island on Sunday evening.

Police say that Marcii and the others entered the river from the north end, and he drowned a short time later.

Thursday evening, more than 60 people gathered near the site where he drowned.

Pastor William Hines led the vigil and says that its important to rally around a grieving family.

“They will have some difficult times for a while,” Hines said. “The family needs to know that they are not alone, and they have people who support and care about them.”

Tawanda Scruggs is a family friend. She said that when she heard the news, all she could do is think about the family.

“My first thoughts were about how they were going to deal with what happened,” Scruggs said. “I knew it was going to be critical that we show them support during a tragic time.”

Funeral services will take place on Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home in Harrisburg.

