Val’s Kids: Derek

Derek is a great young man who is a fanatic athlete. Derek is huge Harrisburg Senators fan and he got to hang out at a recent game.

The coach let him bat and gave him pointers on how he could be a baseball player one day. Derek also met Washinton Nationals player and York County resident Chris Heisy. Heisy was playing for the Senators while rehabiltating an injury.

Derek is a kind-hearted kid who is looking forward to finding his forever family. “Two parents, siblings and pets,” Derek said. The teen wants to become a Marine and he plans on going to college after serving our country. “He’s a great kid” Katie Juliana, Derek’s caseworker said.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx