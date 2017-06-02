Thursday night shooting under investigation in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway after a man showed up at Harrisburg Hospital on Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

The victim reported to Harrisburg police that he was shot while sitting in his car in the 300 block of South 14th Street.

He described the shooter as a man in his 20s with dreadlocks.

The victim told police the gunman approached his car window and the two exchanged words. As the victim drove away, the suspect fired a shot at the vehicle, striking the victim in the leg.

The injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. Schriver with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-255-3183 or email jschriver@cityofhbg.com. Lt. Green is also accepting tips and can be reached by calling 717-255-3156 or emailing lgreen@cityofhbg.com.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Watch.

