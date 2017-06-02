Street rod show invades York

Thousands of street rods are invading the Midstate.

The 44th annual Street Rod Nationals East starts Friday at the York Expo Center. It’s the nation’s largest street rod, street machine and custom car show. It features vehicles from all over the country, each manufactured at least 30 years ago.

Activities include a street rod parade through downtown York at noon Friday. There are also seminars, a model car contest, a vintage swap meet and trade show and live entertainment.

Street Rods Nationals East runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children ages six to 12. Kids under five are free.