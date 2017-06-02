Stiegel Elementary to close after more than a century

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A sign reading “Farewell Stiegel” blew in the wind as students from Stiegel Elementary School paraded through the streets of Manheim on Friday.

After more than a century, the Lancaster County school is getting ready to close.

“It’s very bittersweet because I could name people that went here probably for the past 103 years,” Melissa Bankert, a Stiegel alum and current teacher at the school, said.

Bankert told ABC27 News that four generations of her family passed through the halls of the school, which is on South Hazel Street.

The last day any student walks into Stiegel will be next Friday.

“I know it’s exciting for new beginnings, but Stiegel is a good old school,” Bankert said.

The parade on Friday was a way to celebrate the school that opened in 1914, the same year World War I started.

June Smith, who went to Stiegel in the 1940s, was also at the parade on Friday. She recalled the days when Stiegel served as a high school and didn’t have a cafeteria.

Stiegel Elementary is closing due to its age and in the fall students will go to two different schools in the district.

“I think it’s sad,” Smith said. “I think it’s sad because we had such wonderful memories here.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.