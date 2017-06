HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a water rescue in the Susquehanna River above the Clarks Ferry Bridge in upper Dauphin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a search is underway for an 8-year-old boy.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News online and on air as information becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.