Restaurant Report: Mold, moth larvae

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found expired food, mold, and moth larvae in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Bill Mack’s Ice Cream on Carlisle Road in Dover was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of food safety. Pork broth was beyond its expiration date and needed to be thrown out. Chemical cleaner was stored with food products, and there were “mold-like substances” on the walls and shelves of the walk-in refrigeration unit.

Khana Indian Bistro on Fishburn Road in Hershey was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. A food employee was touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands, there was a gasoline powered lawnmower in a dry storage room, and the facility did not have test strips to determine whether sanitizer was at a safe concentration.

Kuppy’s Diner on Brown Street in Middletown was out of compliance with three violations. The inspection report says there was an excess amount of grease accumulated under the grill area, approximately 100 moth larvae, and around 50 mouse droppings in the facility.

Establishments with no violations include Commonwealth Kitchen and Café in Lancaster, Red Lobster on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, Toasties Sustainable Table in Chambersburg, and Knotty Pine Tavern in York.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

