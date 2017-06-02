Rep. Delozier hosts annual car seat safety check

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) hosted her annual car seat safety check on the West Shore Thursday evening.

Local law enforcement was on hand at L.B. Smith Ford Lincoln in Lemoyne to check that child safety seats were properly secured in vehicles.

Parents and caregivers were also instructed on the correct installation procedures.

“Although my children are now teenagers, I vividly recall the difficulty with installing car seats properly in my vehicle,” Delozier said in a release. “Our children are treasured, and we want to take every precaution necessary to protect them. Unfortunately, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics show 46 percent of car seats were not being used properly. My hope is this event will improve this rate in our area.”

Under state law, children under four years old must be fastened in a car seat while in vehicles. Children must be rear facing until they are two years old.

Children between four and seven years old must be in approved booster seats while riding in vehicles.

