Police: Steelton man attempts to rob bank, confesses to three other robberies

ORBISONIA, Pa. (WHTM)- A Steelton man was arrested after attempting to rob the Community State Bank of Orbisonia, Waterfall Branch, shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bank employees reportedly that a man wearing a coat with a beanie cap pulled over his face and carrying a large bag approached the bank and tried to enter. The bank employees say they refused to open the doors and watched the man remove the beanie as he fled across the street into a yellow Chevrolet Cavalier.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of SR655 and SR475 in Hustontown, PA and realized the vehicle matched the description of the attempted bank robber’s vehicle.

The driver–David Miles, 46, matched the bank employee’s descriptions and surveillance video.

Police say, during the investigation, they discovered that two robberies and an attempted robbery in Cumberland County were committed by an individual with similar clothing and body description. According to authorities, Miles confessed to all of the robberies in Cumberland county and the attempted bank robbery.

Miles is in Bedford County Jail on $500,000 bail.