Pennsylvania abortion clinic cited for health laws, again

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – An abortion clinic in Pennsylvania’s capital has been cited for allegedly violating state health laws for the fourth time in six years, including allegations that patients weren’t properly monitored while recovering from anesthesia.

The state Department of Health recently publicized the results of a February inspection that found the clinic didn’t have a registered nurse and staff or proof that its doctor is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

The inspection also found at least eight workers didn’t have proper background checks for treating patients under 18. Records from 12 abortion patients found none received nursing care or monitoring while recovering from anesthesia.

The clinic has until Aug. 31 to fix the alleged problems.