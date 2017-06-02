Penn State making changes to Greek system after pledge death

The Associated Press Published:
FILE-This Oct. 31, 2014, file photo provided by Patrick Carns shows Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football's "Senior Night" at the high school's stadium in Flemington, N.J. Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State University face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. (Patrick Carns via AP, FILE)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is making a slew of changes to its Greek system, including taking control of the previously self-governing fraternities and sororities, in the wake of the February death of a pledge.

The university’s board of trustees approved a set of changes during a meeting Friday. Earlier this week, the parents of 19-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza released a scathing letter to the school. They accuse officials of turning a blind eye to hazing and excessive drinking in the Greek system, saying it led to the Feb. 4 death of their son.

Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity face charges in connection with Piazza’s death.

Police say he drank a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual.

President Eric Barron says Penn State will lobby for tougher laws on hazing, something sought by Piazza’s parents.

