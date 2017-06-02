Pa. lawmakers react to Trump’s climate decision

Reaction has been strong to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

The president made the announcement Thursday afternoon, calling the 200-nation agreement to combat climate change a bad deal for America.

Trump said the agreement is costing America jobs. The coal industry is praising the decision, while several big business leaders are condemning it.

New York, California and Washington are forming the U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris agreemtn. Sixty-one U.S. mayors are pledging to do the same.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted his reaction Thursday. “Disappointed the president has chosen this path and abdicated America’s leadership in the world. This decision hurts our economy and Pa. Resident,” Wolf said.

Republican Congressman Lou Barletta sided with Trump.

“I commend President Trump for withdrawing from this terrible deal and announcing his willingness to renegotiate a better agreement that responsibly balances protecting our environment and family-sustaining jobs,” Barletta said.