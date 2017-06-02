No charges coming after kids burn throats on juice

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – No charges will be filed after an investigation into contaminated apple juice at a Lancaster County restaurant.

According to a press release issued by the East Lampeter Township Police Department on Friday, results of laboratory testing showed a high probability that cups at the Star Buffet and Grill were contaminated with lye.

An investigation stemmed from an incident on March 3 at the restaurant on Lincoln Highway East where two children suffered injuries and were hospitalized after consuming contaminated apple juice.

Three days later, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and East Lampeter Township police inspected the restaurant and found lye, also known as sodium hydroxide, inside the building. The lye, samples from the cups used by the children, apple juice, and a sample from the location where the apple juice was purchased were sent to the Department of Agriculture for further testing.

The restaurant was also ordered to close the same month because of 23 building code violations, a closure that came just days after the throats of the 10-year-old and 4-year-old victims were burned. The establishment addressed the issues and reopened in April.

No evidence was found that indicates the cups were contaminated on purpose, according to police. As a result, no charges will be filed.

