Kreative Kids Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Kreative Kids has recalled about 7,600 of their children’s robes.
The robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
They are offering a refund on the product.
