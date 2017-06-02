Kreative Kids Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Kreative Kids has recalled about 7,600 of their children’s robes.

The robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

They are offering a refund on the product.

