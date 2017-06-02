‘I knew them all’: Confident Ananya Vinay wins spelling bee

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) – This year’s winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee was so confident that she wrote her winner’s speech before she even showed up for the competition.

Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay, who’s from Fresno, California, showed little emotion as she plowed through word after mystifying word in the final rounds. She outclassed her better-known competitors and survived a long duel with 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev to win the 90th Scripps bee on Thursday. She’ll take home more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Ananya never looked all that impressed by the words she was given. She rarely took even half her allotted 2 minutes to spell. She says she knew them all.

As for the winner’s speech, Ananya says she wrote it as motivation to study more. She’ll deliver it Friday.

