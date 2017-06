HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday is the last day of school for many children in the Midstate. How can you make sure your kids eat healthily this summer, especially teens, who may be preparing their own meals?

Dawn White will talk to a registered dietician at Giant for tips on what you should get at the grocery store, meal preparation, and compromising with your kids this summer to keep them healthy. That story will be on tonight at 5:15 and 6 p.m.