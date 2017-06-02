Fans rev up for the Carlisle All-Ford Nationals

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Ford, Mercury and Lincoln fans will have a showcase of over 3,000 vehicles to check out on the National Parts Depot showfield.

During this event, attendees can enjoy indoor displays of concepts, customs and historically-significant cars and trucks; test drives by Ford Motor Company, a burnout competition, activities for the kids, industry guests, giveaways, autocross for all skill levels and club gatherings. There will also be a chance to shop at the swap meet, car corral and the Manufacturers Midway for the best in parts buying.

For event times and tickets visit http://www.carlisleevents.com/carlisle-events/carlisle-ford-nationals/default.aspx

Mustang procession to the Carlisle Ford Nationals. Courtesy of Kath.

