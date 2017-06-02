Capitol goes “orange” for gun violence awareness

By Published: Updated:

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

More than 250 “Wear Orange” events will take place across the country throughout the weekend.

In Harrisburg, there’s a rally and walk at the State Capitol Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The Capitol is being lit orange in support of the event.

Boathouse Row in Philadelphia, the Ben Franklin Bridge, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Allegheny County courthouse and Gulf Tower in Pittsburgh are also glowing orange.

“Wear Orange” is a national movement to honor all lives cut short by violence, inspired by the friends of a 15-year-old Chicago High School student who was killed by gunfire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s