Capitol goes “orange” for gun violence awareness

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

More than 250 “Wear Orange” events will take place across the country throughout the weekend.

In Harrisburg, there’s a rally and walk at the State Capitol Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The Capitol is being lit orange in support of the event.

Boathouse Row in Philadelphia, the Ben Franklin Bridge, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Allegheny County courthouse and Gulf Tower in Pittsburgh are also glowing orange.

“Wear Orange” is a national movement to honor all lives cut short by violence, inspired by the friends of a 15-year-old Chicago High School student who was killed by gunfire.