ALS Families organize for the Hershey Walk to defeat ALS

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- People with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others affected by Lou Gehrig’s Disease are coming together for the 2017 Hershey Walk to Defeat ALS Presented by Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The event will raise funds for research and community-based patient services programs for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).  ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which causes patients to eventually lose control of all voluntary muscles of the body.

Registration for the walk begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. with awards around 11:30 a.m. You can sign up at www.hersheywalktodefeatals.org

The event is being held at the east campus of Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey, PA.

