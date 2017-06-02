Actress Gal Gadot discovers Wonder Woman’s power in costume

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Gal Gadot has been wielding Wonder Woman’s golden lasso for more than a year, but the actress still doesn’t see herself as a superhero.

Gadot says in a recent interview that even though she’s seen the “Wonder Woman” movie in theaters Friday, it hasn’t totally sunk in that she’s portraying the iconic heroine.

The Israeli native didn’t grow up with the character, but discovered Wonder Woman’s exceptional nature by researching the comic books and the 1970s TV show after she was cast.

Gadot spent more than six months training in swordplay and on horseback to play Wonder Woman, but says wearing her classic blue-and-red costume made her feel most like an Amazon warrior.

