Actress Gal Gadot discovers Wonder Woman’s power in costume

By Published:
Gal Gadot Wonder Woman
This photo provided by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics shows, Gal Gadot, as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, in the action adventure film, "Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. The movie releases March 25, 2016. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Gal Gadot has been wielding Wonder Woman’s golden lasso for more than a year, but the actress still doesn’t see herself as a superhero.

Gadot says in a recent interview that even though she’s seen the “Wonder Woman” movie in theaters Friday, it hasn’t totally sunk in that she’s portraying the iconic heroine.

The Israeli native didn’t grow up with the character, but discovered Wonder Woman’s exceptional nature by researching the comic books and the 1970s TV show after she was cast.

Gadot spent more than six months training in swordplay and on horseback to play Wonder Woman, but says wearing her classic blue-and-red costume made her feel most like an Amazon warrior.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s