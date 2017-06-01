White House grants 14 ethics waivers to staff

FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during an interview outside the White House, in Washington. The White House on May 31 posted on its website ethics waivers granted to four ex-lobbyists and numerous others who have joined government. In all, the White House has granted 14 ethics waivers. Conway is permitted under an ethics waiver issued to her to contact and interact with clients of her political polling company.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has granted 14 ethics waivers to ex-lobbyists and others who have joined government.

The move comes after a tussle between the Office of Government Ethics and White House lawyers. Other executive branch agencies and departments, such as Treasury, State and Defense, are expected to share similar information with OGE by Thursday.

As part of his pledge to “drain the swamp” of Washington, President Donald Trump prohibits senior officials hired into the executive branch from working on “particular” government matters that involve their former clients or employers for two years.

The waivers posted late Wednesday include four for former lobbyists. The rest are for other employees whose new government duties may overlap with their previous private jobs. Several are “blanket” waivers for groups of employees.

