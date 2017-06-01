What’s Going Around: Rainy weather may be to blame for recent illnesses

The recent rainy weather may be to blame for a few ailments that are going around this week.

Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are seeing upper respiratory infections, namely the common cold. That’s unusual for this time of year. Doctors suspect the weather could be the culprit, since it kept kids indoors where it’s easier to share germs.

Providers there are also treating patients with seasonal allergies, although the number of those affected by allergies seems to be on the decline.

WellSpan Medical Group providers said the wet weather seems to have sparked a rise in grass allergies in Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

They are also noticing an increase in viral upper respiratory infections in Lancaster and York counties. Patients are complaining of a stuff nose, facial pain or pressure, sore throat, coughing and fever.

Did your child seem like they had the flu in late May? If so, they weren’t alone.

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill reports a virus going around that is causing cold symptoms with a fever and chills.

The illness begins as a fever, chills, sore throat and fatigue for the first three to five days and then progress to thick mucous drainage in the throat, a hoarse voice and wet cough.

“If fever lasts more than five days, or if cough worsens with trouble breathing, you should take your child to provider,” Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. “Otherwise make sure your child drinks plenty of fluids and gets plenty of rest.”

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continues to see a high rate of strep throat, as well as pink eye, ear infections and allergy symptoms. They have also seen an increase in asthma exacerbations and sinusitis compared to last week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following information about sinusitis:

“Sinusitis is a term indicating an infection within the sinuses. Sinuses are spaces within the skull bones of the face that are connected to the nasal air passages.

Mucous builds up in the nasal passages during a viral cold, also filling the sinuses. If that mucous sits there long enough, the bacteria that naturally live on the lining of the sinuses could start growing on the mucous, creating a bacterial sinus infection.

This process takes at least 10 days, however. So even if your child’s nasal congestion seems to get thicker or turn colors, if he or she has been symptomatic for fewer than 10 days, the thicker mucous is due to the immune system’s fighting the virus, rather than the secondary infection in the sinuses.

Though it was believed previously that the color of nasal discharge indicated infection, that is not the case. Nasal discharge turns colors (yellow or green) when the immune system sends its fighter cells to the nasal passages to combat the virus that’s there.

Fevers are common at the start of a viral cold. However your child should be evaluated if his or her fever lasts more than four consecutive days. Keep in mind that a fever for an infant is 100.4 and above, while the threshold in older children is 100.8 degrees Fahrenheit.”

At Summit Health urgent cares and walk-in clinics in Franklin and Cumberland counties, medical experts continue to see conjunctivitis or “pink eye,” as well as seasonal allergies.

Handwashing and good hygiene is key to preventing the spread of pink eye, providers said.

For children suffering from seasonal allergies, providers recommend over-the-counter antihistamines, such as Claritin or Zyrtec, and nasal steroids, such as Flonase or Nasacort, for relief from sneezes and runny noses.

