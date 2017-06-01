Weekend traffic restrictions scheduled for I-83 on South Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A repair operation for bridge joints on Interstate 83 southbound over the Susquehanna River will force traffic restrictions over the next two weekends.

On Saturday and Sunday, crews will close the right southbound lane and shoulder on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, commonly known in the Harrisburg area as the South Bridge, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Two southbound lanes will remain open to traffic during the scheduled closures.

The following weekend, the two right southbound lanes and shoulder will first be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, June 9 to noon on Saturday, June 10. The two right southbound lanes and shoulder will next be closed from 9 p.m. on that Saturday until noon on Sunday, June 11.

PennDOT encourages motorists to seek different routes and allow for additional time in their travel plans, especially when southbound traffic is limited to a single lane.

