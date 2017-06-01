Vehicle hit with gunfire in Carlisle Wednesday night

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred late Wednesday night.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of West North Street.

Multiple shots were fired in the area and a vehicle was struck, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s