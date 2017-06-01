Upper Dauphin Drug & Alcohol Task Force looks to expand efforts

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Dauphin Drug & Alcohol Task Force met Wednesday evening, aiming to increase its role.

“We have folks from Williamstown, Lykens, Halifax, Millersburg,” said Heather Crook of Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Services. “We have people representing communities within all four of our school districts in this area.”

The task force meeting is a follow up to a regional town hall meeting on opioid drugs last month at an Elizabethville church. According to Crook, people in attendance realized at that time how serious the drug issue is.

“There is definitely hard drug use taking place right now,” said Crook. “Not just alcohol and marijuana and gateway drugs. They’re moving on to meth, heroin and painkillers. I work with students in the local school districts. They’re using drugs and seeing others use drugs. People have found needles on the street.”

Task force members brainstormed over what types of actions they’d like to pursue, including better promotion of support and treatment services for drug users and family members of addicts, and solving transportation issues for those seeking drug treatment assistance in their rural community.

Dauphin County Chief Detective John Goshert attended the meeting, offering personal insight into a drug problem he has watched grow into an epidemic.

“Even with the crack cocaine that was so widespread years ago, this is so much different. The difference is death,” said Goshert. “Unfortunately, it is taking hold in northern Dauphin County. We’ll never, ever arrest the problem away.”

Goshert aimed to educate task force members, offering visual examples of drugs and drug related paraphernalia he believes many community members would be seeing for the first time.

“People up here, a lot of parents and so forth, they wouldn’t know a bag of heroin if it were to fall in their lap,” added Goshert. “Its about educating the community so that they can prevent drug use and help people dealing with this disease called addiction.”

Both Goshert and Crook agreed that changing public perception of drug addicts is key to moving efforts ahead successfully.

“Educating and getting rid of the stigma in our community, that’s so important,” said Crook.

“Just because people have that disease of drug addiction, they can straighten themselves out,” added Goshert, “I have seen it before. People who have a major drug addiction can turn it all around and become great members of society. They’re taking a grass roots interest here in helping people.”

Below is a comprehensive list of drug and alcohol treatment and support programs currently offered in northern Dauphin County:

The Northern Dauphin Human Services Center

295 State Drive

Elizabethville, PA 17023

Phone: 717-905-2700

Dauphin County Department of Drug & Alcohol Services

Substance Use Disorder Recovery Resources

County Resources: Dauphin County Department of Drug & Alcohol Services (717)635-2254

Northern Dauphin Human Services (717) 905-2517

Recovery Support Groups:

Monday: 7:00 p.m. “Together We Can” (AA,NA, Al-Anon), House on the Hill, Wind Hill Dr, Halifax (between high school and Halifax United Methodist Church)

Tuesday: 7:00 p.m. “Open Doors” (AA, NA), Trinity UCC, 225 Center Street, Millersburg (enter from rear)

Wednesday: 7:00 p.m. “Serenity in the Valley” (AA), Tower City

Thursday: 7:00 p.m. “Stronger Together” (AA), Our Lady of Help Church, 732 Main Street, Lykens (enter from rear)

7:00 p.m. (Nar-Anon) Trinity UMC, 25 East Main Street, Elizabethville ***Coming Soon***

Friday: 6:30 p.m. “Celebrate Recovery”, Assembly of God, 2261 Shippen Dam Rd, Millersburg (6:30 -meal, 7:00 – lesson/testimony, 8:00 – small groups)

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. “Celebrate Recovery”, Fearnot Assembly of God, 1152 West Mountain Rd, Hegins ***On Hold Currently***

7:00 p.m. “Recovery 101” (AA, NA), Trinity UMC, 25 East Main St, Elizabethville

Sunday: 7:00 p.m. “Winding It Up” (AA), Our Lady of Help Church, 732 Main St, Lykens (enter from rear)

*Meetings in other areas throughout the county available upon request.

Treatment Providers

Naaman Center, 295 State Drive, Elizabethville

Phone: 1-888-243-4316

Services: Outpatient, Intensive Outpatient, Adolescents, School-Based Treatment

Genesis House, 2 East Main St, Elizabethville

Phone: 717-510-9570 Fax: 717-905-2355

Services: Outpatient, Intensive Outpatient, Adolescents

(Please reach out to Heather Bridges for more information)

*Other treatment providers throughout the county available upon request

Dauphin County Department of Drug & Alcohol Services

Locations: 1100 South Cameron St, Harrisburg, PA and NDHS Center, 295 State Drive, Elizabethville, PA

Phone: 717-635-2254

24/7 Phone: 717-257-4187

Case Management Services/Mobile Case Management Unit:

Case Coordination is a function of case management through which the SCA ensures that the individual’s treatment and non-treatment needs are addressed. Non-treatment needs are needs the individual may have that do not directly impact level of care and placement decisions; however, they are issues that need to be addressed as part of the individual’s recovery process. Non-treatment needs are needs that the individual may have in the following areas:

– education/vocation

– employment

– physical health

– emotional/mental health

– family/social

– living arrangements/housing

– legal status

– basic needs (food, clothing, transportation)

– life skills

Intensive Case Management is a direct service designed to assist identified drug and alcohol clients in determining and obtaining needed support services. These services include:

Housing

Other basic needs (food, clothing)

Child care

Employment

Education and/or job training

Transportation

Substance Abuse Treatment

Legal problems

Mental health

Physical health

Family and social concerns

Life skills

Positive Recovery Solutions (PRS) Mobile Vivitrol Unit: Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Services has contracted with PRS to bring Vivitrol services to Northern Dauphin County.

Opioid addiction is a chronic, relapsing brain disease that affects people psychologically and physically. Effective treatment programs often focus on both aspects of addiction through counseling and medication. VIVITROL is the first and only non-opiate, non-addictive, once-monthly medication that, when combined with counseling, is proven to help prevent relapse to opioid dependence, after detox. VIVITROL blocks opioid receptors in the brain and reduces cravings while patients are in drug and alcohol counseling. When used as part of a treatment plan that includes licensed drug and alcohol treatment with counseling, VIVITROL can help prevent relapse to opioid dependence after detox. Vivitrol can also be used to treat alcoholism. To contact PRS –for a confidential appointment with the mobile Vivitrol unit, please contact them directly at 412-660-7064 or for more information visit their website at http://www.posrecoverysolutions.com/

Other Available Northern Dauphin County Support Services



Support services serve the purpose of empowering individuals through education on addiction and enabling, creating teams that work towards maintaining a common goal (attending treatment, maintaining sobriety, etc.), and improving public understanding of addiction and recovery including the elimination of stigma and discrimination faced by those with substance abuse disorders. The Dauphin SCA also subcontracts with local entities for emergency housing services requiring those individuals who receive funding for these services to have obtained a licensed treatment evaluation and follow through with the recommendations.

Intervention Services

Intervention services serve the purpose of identifying an individual abusing alcohol and/or drugs and support his/her entry into treatment. Intervention services may also identify early signs of substance abuse problem/issues and halt its progression or use a crisis situation as a way to engage an individual in treatment.

Prevention:

Prevention program activities are provided in a variety of settings to targeted populations who are affected by risk factors associated with substance abuse. The Dauphin SCA provided services in each of the six Federal Strategies (Information Dissemination, Education, Alternative Activities, Problem Identification & Referral, Community-Based Process, and Environmental) and Evidence-Based, Innovative, and Generic Program types. This was accomplished through subcontracts with Prevention Providers and through the SCA’s Prevention Program Supervisor and Prevention Program Specialists.

Prevention Providers:

Northern Dauphin YMCA, 500 North Church St, Elizabethville, PA 17023

Phone: 717-362-9494

Services: Upper Dauphin and Williams Valley School Districts

Halifax Communities That Care, 3940 Peters Mountain Road, Halifax, PA 17032

Phone: 717-896-3416 ext. 130

Services: Halifax and Millersburg Area School Districts

Dauphin County Department of Drug & Alcohol Services, 295 State Drive, Elizabethville, PA 17023

Phone: 717-905-2517 or 717-635-2254

Services: Entire County

Training Opportunities:

The Dauphin County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services has implemented an in-house, free of charge training forum for those interested in both Treatment and Prevention related trainings. The trainings are called Institute for Community Excellence and Education or “ICEE”.

Student Assistance Programs (SAP)

What is SAP?



In Pennsylvania, every middle school and high school and some elementary schools have a Student Assistance Program (SAP). The purpose of this program is to be a resource for parents, school staff, and other people who care, when students are showing warning signs of problems which may affect their success in school.

Warning Signs

Withdrawing from family, friends, and/or school

Changing friends, no longer spends time with old friends

Unexplained physical injuries

Talking about suicide

Depressed

Defying authority, both at home and at school

Acting aggressively

Lying

Needing money without an explanation

Sudden drop in grades

Use of alcohol or other drugs

Making a Referral



Don’t feel embarrassed or uncomfortable about asking for help. If you have concerns contact the young person’s school counselor to make a referral to SAP. If you are not sure who to call, feel free to contact our office and ask for one of our Prevention Staff. We can help you take the next step. 717-635-2254

Anyone can make a referral. All referrals are kept anonymous and all student information is kept confidential.

The Dauphin SCA has letters of agreement with all School Districts in Dauphin County for the provision of SAP services.

The SAP program provides a point of intervention, assessment, and referral for drug and alcohol treatment for adolescents.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Student Assistance Program, visit http://www.sap.state.pa.us.

