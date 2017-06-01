Upper Allen police investigate thefts from vehicles

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Upper Allen Police Department is investigating several reports of thefts from vehicles in different neighborhoods.

In several cases, valuables were left in plain sight and a window was smashed, according to police.

Items were also taken from an unsecured vehicle that was parked inside an open garage.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Upper Allen Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Anonymous tips can also be delivered at upperallenpolice.com or by calling or texting 717-850-8273.

