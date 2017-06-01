Truck reported stolen in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Palmyra police are asking for the public’s help to locate a truck that was reported stolen.

The vehicle’s owner, who works in the 700 block of West Main Street, reported to police Thursday afternoon that his white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen. The truck’s Pennsylvania license plate number is ZFK6299.

Police describe the vehicle as having an extended cab, a tool box in the bed and black wheels.

According to police, the truck was stolen between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8189.

