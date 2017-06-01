Three Mile Island warning sirens pass test

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The emergency warning system around the Three Mile Island generating station has passed its latest test.

All 96 sirens within the 10-mile radius of TMI sounded during a full volume, three-minute test on Thursday afternoon, a TMI spokesman said.

The tests are conducted twice each year.

The sirens in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties are in place to warn residents that they should tune into emergency broadcast programming on radio or television.

