Teen charged in back-to-back business burglaries

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a teenager burglarized an Ephrata business and stole vehicles two nights in a row.

The 16-year-old Rothsville boy is accused of forcibly entering the business in the first block of Bethany Road on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police did not identify him because of his age.

He was committed to Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

