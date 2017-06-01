Study: Teen drivers 3 times more likely to be in fatal crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new study says new teen drivers are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a fatal crash.

The study released Thursday by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety compared drivers ages 16 and 17 years old to those 18 years and older.

The group’s executive director, Dr. David Yang, says teen crashes spike during the summer months because teens are out of school and on the road. He urged parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of risky behavior behind the wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2015 crash data shows distraction plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teen crashes, and 60 percent of teen drivers killed in a crash were not wearing a seat belt.

Speeding was a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

