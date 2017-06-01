Route 225 to close near Elizabethville for several weeks

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 225 in Washington Township, between Elizabethville and Berrysburg, is scheduled to close to traffic starting next week.

PennDOT said the road will be closed early Wednesday so a maintenance crew can excavate and install an 84-inch concrete drainage pipe near the entrance to the Elizabethville Area Authority, just south of the bridge over the Wiconisco Creek.

A signed detour will direct drivers to Route 209, South Crossroads Road, and Route 25.

PennDOT said the work should be completed by early-to-mid July.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.