Residents angry after cars towed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents of a Swatara Township housing project woke up Thursday to tow trucks taking away their cars.

“I got a call this morning at 8:10 that my 7-year-old goddaughter’s mother’s car was being towed out of a parking lot for being illegally parked,” Tom Connolly said.

Residents say they received letters notifying them that certain roads would be paved on three specific days starting May 30. A second letter stated the May 30 date would be postponed until June 7 because of weather. Some residents believe the whole project was delayed.

The letter also notified residents that if their vehicles were not moved, they would be towed at the owner’s expense.

A towing company hauled away about nine vehicles from the Rutherford Park Townhouses.

Mary Hale is a resident. Her car wasn’t towed.

“That is a lot of cars to be towed at one shot,” she said. “I mean, that’s a lot of money, too, for somebody who’s a single parent like I am, trying to come up with the money to get your car back.”

Connolly paid to have his friend’s car unhitched.

“The whole thing was confusion,” he said. “I feel bad for the nine residents that had their cars towed because it was $120 to get your car unhooked here on site or $200 and mounting fees for storage if it left this property.”

