Railroad plan in Dauphin County on hold for now

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Borough of Hummelstown and Derry Township are teaming up to fight M & H Railroad’s plan to use grant money that will allow the company to move freight loads through the region that could contain hazardous materials.

Many have expressed concern that freight cars crossing Route 322/422 creates additional risks.

During Wednesday’s meeting, it was learned that the $220,500 in grant money through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program was frozen.

One resident showed a letter during the meeting indicating that the project was on hold.

Hummelstown Borough Council President, Brian Foster, says they are not taking anything for granted, so they are teaming up with Derry Township.

“Other organizations and businesses all have their own representation, and we do not,” Foster said. “That is why we have gone down this path of hiring a lobbyist that will see to our needs and concerns.”

John Foley is the Chairman of the Board at Derry Township and says now is not the time to let up.

“Frozen means they can reopen it,” Foley said. “They have authorized the continuation of the work on the ‘Y’ and the staging area of the borough, so this is not over yet.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...