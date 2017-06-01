Police: New Bloomfield Pharmacy robbery suspect called 911

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – A pharmacy robbery suspect in Perry County called 911 to report the front door of the business was broken before he was arrested, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the New Bloomfield Pharmacy on West Main Street for a reported burglary.

A witness followed the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Douglas Benjamin Jensen, to his vehicle and reported Jensen had left going toward Newport on Route 34, according to police.

The witness then told police Jensen returned to the scene of the robbery and went into a nearby apartment. Jensen also returned to the scene and asked the witness if he had seen anything or if he called 911, according to police.

A police report states the witness was on the phone with 911 at the time Jensen took it upon himself to call 911 to state the front door of the pharmacy was broken and that he wanted police to know he was there but did not see anything.

Jensen was transported from the scene by state police.

He confessed to breaking the front door of the pharmacy, according to police.

Jensen was taken to Perry County Prison.

