Police: Man in US illegally charged with DUI, drug possession

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – ICE agents were contacted after a man was charged in Lebanon County with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Luis Garcia Lara, 24, was pulled over shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 81 southbound in East Hanover Township.

Police say they found two baggies of suspected cocaine in Lara’s wallet and in his sock.

Lara was taken into custody for possession of cocaine and suspicion of DUI. He admitted to smoking marijuana, taking cocaine and drinking alcohol prior to driving, according to police.

ICE agents were contacted after police say they were told by Lara that he was in the United States of America illegally.

Lara was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as well as summary traffic offenses.

An ICE detainer was also filed on Lara.

